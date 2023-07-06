A few weeks ago, I took a close look at John Stockton and Isiah Thomas. Today, I’m going to put two all-time great power forwards who were teammates on the 1992 “Dream Team” — Charles Barkley and Karl Malone — under the microscope.

I. Awards and Honors

Let’s take a look at the qualitative information first:

Both players are in the Hall of Fame.

Malone was a 14-time All-NBA selection (11 First Team, two Second Team, one Third Team) while Barkley was named to 11 All-NBA teams (five First Team, five Second Team, one Third Team).

Malone was selected to the All-Defensive team four times (three First Team, one Second Team). Barkley never received this honor.

Malone received MVP votes in 15 different seasons, winning the award twice (1996-97 and 1998-99). Barkley earned MVP consideration in 12 different seasons, winning once (1992-93).

Malone was selected to play in 14 All-Star Games, Barkley 11.

Malone was named All-Star MVP two times, Barkley once.

Malone played in three NBA Finals, losing the first two to the Chicago Bulls and the last one to the Detroit Pistons. Barkley played in one NBA Finals, also losing to the Bulls.

I think the qualitative evidence clearly comes out in favor of Malone.

Now it’s time to dig into the numbers.

II. Offense

There are many things a player can do on offense to help his team, but the five most important skills are probably the following:

Make shots from the field. Get to — and make shots from — the free throw line. Minimize turnovers. Create shots for others. Extend possessions with offensive rebounds.

Let’s compare and contrast Barkley and Malone in these categories.

Make shots from the field

Barkley was incredibly efficient from the field: his career field goal percentage of .541 places him 14th among the 390 players with at least 10,000 career points.

But Barkley could have been an even more efficient scorer had he not taken so many 3-pointers. Barkley averaged almost two 3-point attempts per game even though his career 3-point percentage of .266 is the worst in NBA history among players with at least 1,000 attempts.

On 2-pointers, Barkley’s career field goal percentage of .581 ranks sixth among players with at least 10,000 points.

Malone was also an efficient scorer, but he was not in the same class as Barkley: his career field goal percentage of .516 is good for 36th place among players with at least 10,000 points.

Verdict: Edge, Barkley.

Get to — and make shots from — the free throw line

Malone is the all-time leader in both free throws made and attempted, both by significant margins.

At the start of his career, Malone was a terrible free throw shooter, shooting just .481 from the line in his rookie campaign and .598 in his second season. By his third season, though, he reached .700, and his career free throw percentage is respectable .742.

Barkley was also very effective from the line, averaging 7.9 free throw attempts per 36 minutes — Malone averaged 8.7 — with a career free throw percentage of .735, just .007 behind Malone.

Verdict: Edge, Malone.

Minimize turnovers

Malone ranks second in individual turnovers since the NBA began tracking them in 1977-78 (4,524), but part of that is due to his longevity: only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played more minutes.

Per 100 plays*, Malone averaged 12.4 turnovers, a rate that betters the league average of 14.2 during his career by almost two turnovers.

* A play is defined to be a sequence that ends with the player (a) attempting a shot from the field, (b) taking two (or three) shots from the free throw line, or (c) turning it over.

Barkley was more generous than Malone, coughing up the ball almost 15 times per 100 plays (14.8, to be exact).

Barkley was especially bad his first three seasons in the league, averaging 17.9, 21.3, and 21.4 turnovers per 100 plays, respectively. For the remainder of his career his turnover rate never exceeded 15.2, and his average for those seasons was 13.3.

Verdict: Edge, Malone.

Create shots for others

Barkley averaged 3.9 assists per 36 minutes compared to 3.4 for Malone, but that doesn't take into account the fact that Malone took more shots than Barkley.

If we adjust for that, we find that Malone assisted on about 17.6% of his teammates’ field goals while he was on the floor, which is essentially a statistical tie with Barkley’s assist percentage of 17.5%.

Verdict: Push.

Extend possessions with offensive rebounds

Barkley was a fantastic offensive rebounder, averaging about 12.5 offensive boards per 100 opportunities. His offensive rebound percentage ranks 15th among players with at least 15,000 minutes played since the NBA began tracking the statistic in 1973-74.

Malone's offensive rebound percentage was a rather pedestrian 7.9%. Part of this difference is due to Malone taking more shots — meaning he was often out of position to grab the offensive rebound — but the margin is so large it’s clear to me there are other factors at work here.

Verdict: Big edge, Barkley.

III. Defense

What about defense? That can be harder to measure, of course, but let’s take a look at the evidence we do have, namely:

Team Defense Defensive Rebounding Steals Blocks Personal Fouls

As in the section above, let’s compare and contrast Barkley and Malone in these categories.

Team Defense

Malone played on 13 teams with a top-10 defense (based on points allowed per 100 possessions), including three teams that led the NBA and two more that finished in the top five.

Barkley’s teams never finished higher than ninth in points allowed per 100 possessions, and only three of them finished in the top 10.

We obviously can’t assign all of the credit to Malone for the success of his teams on defense, just like we can’t assign all of the blame to Barkley for the defensive shortcomings of his teams.

That said, both players played significant minutes — Malone averaged 37.2 minutes per game, Barkley 36.7 — at an important defensive position, so we can’t just ignore the evidence.

Verdict: Big edge, Malone.

Defensive Rebounding

While Barkley was clearly the superior offensive rebounder, on the defensive side there was not a significant difference: Barkley averaged 23.7 defensive rebounds per 100 opportunities, Malone averaged 23.5. That’s close enough that I can’t call this category a win for Barkley.

Verdict: Push.

Steals

Barkley averaged 2.09 steals per 100 opponent possessions, while Malone’s steal rate was 1.95. Given that these numbers are estimates based on season totals, I don't feel comfortable declaring a clear winner in this category, but I’ll give a slight nod to Barkley.

Verdict: Small edge, Barkley.

Blocks

Both players were good, but not great, shot blockers. For his career, Malone averaged 1.47 blocks per 100 opponent 2-point attempts, while Barkley’s block rate was 1.39. Once again, I don't find the difference between them to be very significant, but I’ll give Malone a slight edge.

Verdict: Small edge, Malone.

Personal Fouls

Malone and Barkley each averaged 3.0 personal fouls per 36 minutes. Barkley fouled out of 39 games (4.0% of his regular season games) compared to 28 games (1.9%) for Malone. In the end, though, neither player really had a positive or negative impact due to personal fouls.

Verdict: Push.

IV. The Decision

With the caveat that I would not place equal weight on all categories (e.g., shooting efficiency is much more important than offensive rebounding), Malone gets the edge in four categories (one big, one small) and Barkley gets the edge in two categories (one big, one small), with three pushes. I also gave Malone the edge when it comes to qualitative factors.

I should also note that Malone rarely sat out — he missed two games or fewer in 18 of his 19 seasons — while Barkley was often out for long stretches, missing at least 11 games in half of his 16 seasons.

Malone clearly has an edge when it comes to career value, but what about peak value? Here are the top 10 seasons produced by Malone and Barkley based on John Hollinger’s Player Efficiency Rating (PER):

28.93 — Barkley, 1990-91

28.90 — Malone, 1996-97

27.9 — Malone, 1997-98

27.6 — Barkley, 1987-88

27.2 — Malone, 1989-90

27.11 — Barkley, 1988-89

27.09 — Malone, 1999-00

27.0 — Barkley, 1988-89

26.2 — Malone, 1992-93

26.0 — Malone, 1995-96

By the slimmest of margins, Barkley has the top season by PER (a season in which he missed 15 games), but Malone’s seasons occupy six of the next nine slots. I’m not comfortable concluding that Barkley, at his peak, was a better player than Malone.

Both of these players are easily among the 25 best in NBA history, but in the end I think it’s a clear call: I'm going with Malone in a unanimous decision.