Statitudes

Statitudes

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George Rising's avatar
George Rising
Aug 30, 2023

One of the difference between evaluating basketball and baseball players is the difference in emphasis on cumulative total stats. Most basketball fans view Malone and Barkley as close because of proficiency stats (P/G, etc.) and peak. Those are close, but Malone played 40% more MP than Barkley! He scored 13,000 more points! For baseball, that'd be like comparing a guy who hit 600 HRs to one who hit 386 HRs (each with the same OPS).

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