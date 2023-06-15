Statitudes

Statitudes

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Here's What I Found's avatar
Here's What I Found
Nov 18, 2024

Stop it. I know, I know, everything is about numbers. And yeah, I get it. Im not, not a numbers guy. That said, if you watched Isiah and you also watched Stockton (who played with a guy who is third overall in points scored OF ALL TIME, you'd know the answer is Isiah. The guy willed teams to win. You always knew he was going to take over in the clutch, and he did. When you needed a basket, you knew he' get you one, and when you were the worst franchise in the league for 40 years and were starved for winning basketball let alone a championship, he raised two championship banners to the rafters along with an eastern conference banner and took us to two more eastern conference finals. Stockton was a steady, DAMN good, no really good basketball player. Isiah was the man.

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George Rising's avatar
George Rising
Aug 28, 2023

For regular, season, Stockton is so far beyond Isiah it's not funny. Stockton > Isiah on proficiency, which is then multiplied by the difference in longevity as Stockton played 54% more career games. Overall, Stockton likely brought more than twice as much total value over the course of his career. No contest.

For playoffs, though, Stockton fell and Isiah is one of the few players who actually rose relative to his regular-season play. Even so, I'd say it's essentially a tie for proficiency, and Stockton has 64% more PO games played.

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