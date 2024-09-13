Reggie Miller and Ray Allen are two of the greatest shooters in NBA history. They were the first two players in NBA history to reach 2,000 career 3-pointers made (Miller got there first), with Allen currently ranking second and Miller fifth on the NBA’s all-time list. Let’s put these two sharpshooters head-to-head and see who comes out on top.

I. Awards and Honors

Let’s take a look at the qualitative information first:

Both players have been elected to the Hall of Fame.

Miller was a three-time All-NBA selection (all Third Team), while Allen earned two All-NBA nods (one Second Team and one Third Team).

Each player received MVP votes in two different seasons, but neither came close to winning the award. Allen had the best showing, with a ninth-place finish in 2004-05.

Allen was tabbed to play in 10 All-Star Games, doubling Miller’s total of five selections.

Allen played in four NBA Finals, taking home titles in 2008 with the Boston Celtics and 2013 with the Miami Heat. Miller’s Indiana Pacers appeared in the NBA Finals just once, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000.

Allen’s All-Star Game selections and championship rings give him the edge when it comes to awards and honors. Let’s dig a little deeper and see what stories the numbers have to tell us.