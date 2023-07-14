Statitudes

Statitudes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Rising's avatar
George Rising
Aug 29, 2023

I always think it's strange that the 1970s-80s Suns stars played so few minutes. Adams averaged only 27.5 MP/G for his career with a high of 33.2 his rookie year. Adams never averaged 20 P/G or 10 R/G. But averaged over 20 P/36 five times and 10 R/36 four times. Davis only averaged 27.9 MP/G for his career, with a high of 33.5. His high P/G was 24.2 as a rookie, but he averaged over 24.2 P/36 *eight* times! Westphal averaged only 25.5 MP/G, 30.6 with Suns. Westphal's 29.2 P/ 36 in 1978 (same as Davis' big rookie year) was one of the highest ever at the time.

Obviously, the answer is the Suns' coach, John MacLeod. But that still doesn't explain why MacLeod, unlike every other coach in the NBA, had such low MP for his stars

Reply
Share
Jon Saur's avatar
Jon Saur
Jul 15, 2023

7/8 happened before 1986-7. Did players start entering the league younger and in need of more development after that point, leading to fewer dominant rookie seasons? Or is it just a fluke that 7 of the 8 are within a 24 year time span with only 1 happening in the 36 years since?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Justin Kubatko
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Justin Kubatko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture