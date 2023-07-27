Statitudes

Statitudes

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Jon Saur
Jul 28, 2023

Perhaps another argument in Grant’s favor: the Kobe and Shaq Laker’s best playoff run was ‘01, where Horace Grant was the starting PF. That was when they went 15-1 and swept the WC. The position that changed in all three of the three-peat years was the starting PF. (AC Green, Grant, Samaki Walker.) one could argue Grant brought the best out of Kobe and Shaq.

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