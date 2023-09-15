Statitudes

Statitudes

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George Rising's avatar
George Rising
Sep 15, 2023

I like TS Add (which I think you invented, Justin, although I "invented" it separately before you posted it on BBRef).

I like TS Add because it combines *volume with efficiency*.

Top TS Add P/G:

3.43 Wilt

3.38 Oscar

3.26 Dantley

3.07 Durant

3.02 Kareem

2.98 Curry

2.92 Gilmore w/ABA

2.88 West

2.77 Barkley

Top TS Add per 36 MP:

3.28 Dantley

3.12 Curry

3.00 Durant

2.96 Gilmore w/ABA

2.96 Kareem

2.89 Oscar

2.73 Harden

2.72 Barkley

2.70 Wilt

Since these points are raw numbers (although adjusted to league TS%), you probably should adjust for context, i.e., Wilt and Oscar played in a higher scoring context.

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Jon Saur's avatar
Jon Saur
Sep 15, 2023

Any idea what Gilmore’s numbers look like if you do include the Kentucky years? Is that possible? Thanks for this!

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