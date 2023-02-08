As the NBA trade deadline nears, I thought I’d compile a list of the top five February acquisitions. My primary rule for assembling this list was the following: the player had to have an impact in the season the deal was made (i.e., trades for future draft picks who turned out to be stars did not count). Also, the team’s postseason success mattered, which eliminated players like Ray Allen with the 2002-03 Seattle SuperSonics (did not make the playoffs) and Carmelo Anthony with the 2010-11 New York Knicks (swept in the first round).

With that said, here we go…

5. Jeff Hornacek, 1993-94 Jazz

The sweet-shooting Hornacek was acquired by the Utah Jazz from the Philadelphia 76ers on February 24, 1994, a trade that would give the Jazz one of the best backcourts in the NBA for the next six seasons.

Despite starting just nine of his 27 games with Utah after the trade, Hornacek averaged 30.6 MPG, 14.6 PPG, and 3.9 APG with shooting percentages of 51/43/89. He continued his solid play in the postseason, where he led the team in field goal percentage (47.5%), 3-point field goal percentage (44.1%), and free throw percentage (91.2%); and finished second in scoring (15.4 PPG), assists (4.0 APG), and steals (1.5 SPG).

Despite entering the Western Conference playoffs as the fifth seed, the Jazz advanced all the way to the conference finals, where they lost to the eventual champion Houston Rockets in five games.

After a first round playoff exit in 1995, the Jazz advanced to the conference finals in each of their next three seasons, including two trips to the NBA Finals (where they lost to the Chicago Bulls both times).

4. Dikembe Mutombo, 2000-01 76ers

Fresh off his seventh All-Star Game selection, Mutombo was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Philadelphia 76ers on February 22, 2001.

At the time of the deal, the Sixers were the runaway leaders in the Eastern Conference with a record of 41-14. They went just 15-12 after the trade, but it was through no fault of Mutombo, who averaged 11.7 PPG, 12.4 RPG, and 2.5 BPG.

Mutombo continued to play well in the playoffs — he averaged 13.9 PPG, 13.7 RPG, and 3.1 BPG — as the Sixers survived two tense seven-game series with the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks to advance to the NBA Finals.

In the first game of the NBA Finals, the Sixers handed the Los Angeles Lakers their first loss of the playoffs, but it was all downhill from there, as the Lakers won four straight games to claim the title.

Mutombo spent just one more season in Philadelphia, but it wasn’t a particularly memorable one. The Sixers went just 43-39 in the regular season and lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

3. Rasheed Wallace, 2003-04 Pistons

Wallace was actually traded twice within a 10-day span, first from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Atlanta Hawks on February 1, 2004 and then from the Hawks to the Detroit Pistons on February 19, 2004.

The Pistons had a solid record of 34-22 before Wallace arrived, but after the trade they caught fire, winning 20 of their final 26 games. Wallace was a big part of that run, with averages of 13.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 2.0 BPG.

Wallace’s postseason numbers almost mirrored his regular season numbers — he averaged 13.0 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 2.0 BPG — as the Pistons defeated the heavily-favored Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 in the NBA Finals to claim the third championship in franchise history.

The Pistons advanced to the NBA Finals once again in 2005, where they lost a hard-fought seven-game series to the San Antonio Spurs. They proceeded to make the conference finals in each of the following three seasons, but did not make another NBA Finals appearance.

2. Clyde Drexler, 1994-95 Rockets

An eight-time All-Star with the Portland Trail Blazers, Drexler requested a trade to a contender, an appeal that was granted on February 14, 1995 when he was sent to the Houston Rockets.

Drexler played quite well for the Rockets — he averaged 21.4 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 4.4 APG with shooting percentages of 51/36/81 — but the team went just 17-18 in those games and entered the playoffs as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

In the Western Conference playoffs, the Rockets won a close first round matchup with the Utah Jazz (3-2), came back from a 3-1 deficit in the conference semifinals to defeat the Phoenix Suns (4-3), and won a tough conference finals over the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs (4-2).

The NBA Finals was a relative breeze by comparison, as the Rockets swept the Orlando Magic to claim their second consecutive title. Drexler put up numbers in the postseason that were fairly typical (for him, anyway): 20.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 5.0 APG.

Drexler spent three more seasons in Houston, but did not make a return trip to the NBA Finals. They did advance to the conference finals in 1997, where they lost a six-game series to the Utah Jazz.

1. Pau Gasol, 2007-08 Lakers

Gasol spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies, but on February 1, 2008 he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers (a deal that included his brother Marc, whose rights were sent to Memphis).

With the Lakers, Gasol averaged 18.8 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 3.5 APG, shooting 58.9% from the field. Better yet, the Lakers went 22-5 when Gasol played and entered the postseason as the top seed in the Western Conference.

Gasol continued to play well in the playoffs — averaging 16.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, and 4.0 APG — but the Lakers fell just short of a title, bowing to the Boston Celtics in six games in the NBA Finals.

This was only the beginning, though, as the Lakers and Gasol advanced to the NBA Finals in each of the next two seasons, winning both times. Gasol was an All-NBA Third Team selection in 2008-09 and 2009-10, and earned a Second Team nod in 2010-11.