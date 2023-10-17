Statitudes

Statitudes

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George Rising's avatar
George Rising
Oct 17, 2023

This is very cool! Thanks, Justin!

This is great as it is. But it might be fun to throw TS% or TS Add in their, too, somehow. Also, whenever I see Wilt and Oscar top ranked in a stat, I think that the stat likely needs to be adjusted for era, especially for rebounds, and also for MP/G. (I saw that you adjusted for MP for Jokic, etc.)

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