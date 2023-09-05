Statitudes

Statitudes

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George Rising's avatar
George Rising
Sep 5, 2023

Another great article, Justin! Hard to argue with most of your picks.

That said, I'd have Sam Jones over Hal Greer.

Russell would be a great fit on an offense-heavy team. But Wilt *was* a "team player" when he had good teammates. He averaged 5.0 A/G in 1963-64, 6th in the NBA. And of course, he later was 3rd and 2nd in A/G in 1966-67 & 67-68.

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