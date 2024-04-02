Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Devin Booker produced game highs of 52 points and nine assists (tied with CJ McCollum) in the Phoenix Suns’ 124-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker shot 19-28 from the field (8-16 on 3-pointers) and 6-7 from the free throw line, establishing new career highs for 3-pointers made and attempted.

Booker has scored at least 50 points in each of his last three games versus the Pelicans. The only other player in NBA history to record three consecutive 50-point games against the same opponent is Wilt Chamberlain.

Second ⭐️

Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded his fifth career 40-point game, pouring in a game-high 40 points as the Memphis Grizzlies edged the Detroit Pistons 110-108. He joined Ja Morant (eight) as the only players in franchise history to produce at least five 40-point games. In fact, Morant and Jackson Jr. account for exactly half of the 26 40-point games in franchise history (regular season only).

Jackson Jr. went 13-23 from the floor and made a career-high 12 of his 14 free throw attempts. He added seven rebounds, a game-high three steals (tied with two others), and two blocks in 34 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton tallied game highs of 27 points and 13 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers in a 133-111 rout of the Brooklyn Nets. Haliburton shot 9-15 from the field — including 4-7 from 3-point range — and made all five of his free throws.

Haliburton did not commit a turnover in 27 minutes of action. It’s the eighth time he’s recorded a 20-point, 10-assist game with zero turnovers this season, the most such games in a single season since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.