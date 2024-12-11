Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander bagged a game-high 39 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-104 in an NBA Cup quarterfinal. Gilgeous-Alexander went 15-23 from the field, making five of his nine 3-point attempts. He added eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 38 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 37 points on 15-24 shooting from the floor to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 114-109 victory over the Orlando Magic in an NBA Cup quarterfinal. He also contributed seven rebounds, a game-high four blocks, and two steals in 36 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Suggs scored a career-high 32 points — 18 of them in the fourth quarter — in the Magic’s loss to the Bucks. Suggs went 12-26 from the field (3-11 on 3-pointers) and 5-6 from the free throw line. He also recorded nine rebounds (matching his career high), a game-high four steals, and one block in 38 minutes of action.