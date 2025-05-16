Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic compiled team highs of 29 points, 14 rebounds (also a game high), and eight assists as the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-107 to force a seventh and deciding game in their Western Conference Semifinals series. Jokic shot 9-14 from the field and made 10 of his 12 free throw attempts. He also swiped two steals and blocked one shot, committing just one turnover in 41 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Christian Braun recorded a double-double, scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the Nuggets’ win over the Thunder. Braun went 8-14 from the floor, sinking three of his six 3-point attempts. He also contributed five assists, a game-high three steals (tied with two others), and one block in 39 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 32 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Thunder fell to the Nuggets. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 11-16 from the field and 8-11 from the charity stripe. He also dished out a team-high six assists in 35 minutes of court time.

Milestones

Jokic was his team’s outright leader in points, rebounds, and assists for the 20th time in a playoff game. He became the second player in NBA history to reach that mark, joining LeBron James (54 such games).

Jokic and teammate Jamal Murray (25 points) each scored at least 25 points in the same playoff game for the 19th time, breaking a tie with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for the sixth-most such games in NBA history by a duo.

Streaking

Jokic has scored in double figures in 93 consecutive playoff games, the longest such streak in Denver Nuggets history and the 15th-longest such streak in NBA history. He’s one of only eight players to start his playoff career with 93 such games in a row.

Jokic has recorded at least one steal in each of his last 13 playoff games, tying Murray for the longest such streak in Denver Nuggets history.

