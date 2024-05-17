Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 27 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves destroyed the Denver Nuggets 115-70 in Game 6 of their Western Conference Semifinals series. The teams will travel back to Denver to decide this best-of-seven series Sunday.

Edwards shot 8-17 from the field — including 4-9 from 3-point range — and made seven of his eight free throw attempts. He added four rebounds, four assists, and a game-high three steals, committing just one turnover in a team-high 34 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Jaden McDaniels scored 21 points in the Timberwolves’ rout of the Nuggets. McDaniels went 8-10 from the floor, making three of his five 3-point attempts. He also had four rebounds and a team-high two blocks in 31 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Rudy Gobert hauled in a game-high 14 rebounds as the Timberwolves demolished the Nuggets. He also scored eight points, hitting four of his eight shots from the field. Gobert had a rating of plus-30 points in his 29 minutes of action, spearheading a defensive effort that held Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to 9-19 and 4-18 shooting from the floor, respectively.