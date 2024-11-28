My apologies for the delay. I was out turkey trotting this morning (second in my age group!), so I wasn’t able to get to the game notes earlier. I hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving.

Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

James Harden scored a season-high 43 points as the LA Clippers routed the Washington Wizards 121-96, Washington’s 13th straight loss. Harden shot 13-22 from the field (7-11 on 3-pointers) and 10-11 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high seven assists and three steals, and was not charged with a personal foul in 32 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Green poured in a season-high 41 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 122-115 overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers, handing the Sixers their seventh loss in the last eight games. Green went 12-20 from the floor (making four of his six 3-point attempts) and 13-14 from the charity stripe. He added seven rebounds, two steals, and one block in 41 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Nikola Jokic bagged a game-high 30 points in the Denver Nuggets’ easy 122-103 victory over the Utah Jazz. Jokic sank 13 of his 19 field goal attempts, including two 3-pointers made. He also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds and handed out seven assists, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 34 minutes of playing time.

Milestones

Mike Conley scored 16 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 115-104 loss to the Sacramento Kings, raising his career total to 16,002. He’s the second player from the 2007 NBA Draft class to reach the 16,000-point mark, joining Kevin Durant (29,225).

The Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball launched 20 threes in a 98-94 loss to the Miami Heat, breaking the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game. The previous mark of 18 was also held by Ball (twice, most recently on Nov. 10, 2024).

Streaking

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 17 points with three 3-pointers made as the Atlanta Hawks knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers 135-124. Bogdanovic has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 96 regular season games, breaking a tie with Klay Thompson for the sixth-longest such streak in NBA history.

The San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama compiled 20 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in a 119-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Wembanyama has recorded at least one block in each of his last 55 games, tying David Robinson for the second-longest such streak in franchise history. The Spurs’ record of 60 such games in a row is held by Robinson.

Wembanyama made two 3-pointers, the eighth straight game in which he’s made multiple 3-pointers and blocked multiple shots. That breaks a tie with Kevin Durant (twice) for the longest such streak in NBA history.

The Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 29 points for his 18th consecutive 20-point game. It’s the longest such streak of his career and the longest such streak to open a season in franchise history.

Ball tallied 32 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, his fourth straight 30-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist game. That matches the longest such streak in Charlotte Hornets history, which also belongs to Ball (Nov. 17-22, 2023). However, Ball is shooting just 43.9% from the field (33.9% from 3-point range) and averaging 5.0 turnovers per game over that span.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis scored a team-high 27 points (tied with Malik Monk) and snagged a game-high 12 rebounds, his 16th consecutive double-double. Sabonis has recorded a double-double in 80 of his last 82 regular season games, averaging 19.8 PPG, 13.9 RPG, and 8.0 APG with a field goal percentage of 60.0% over that stretch.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (13) and New Orleans Pelicans (six).

The Wizards’ 13-game losing skid matches the third-longest such streak in franchise history. The last seven of those losses have come by double digits, breaking a tie for the longest such streak in franchise history.

