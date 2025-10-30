Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Cade Cunningham scored 30 points and dished out 10 assists, both game-high figures, to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 135-116 victory over the Orlando Magic. Cunningham shot 12-24 from the field (but just 1-7 on threes) and 5-5 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds, a game-high three steals (tied with Ronald Holland II), and a game-high three blocks in 36 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

Austin Reaves scored a team-high 28 points, including a 12-foot floater to beat the final buzzer, as the Los Angeles Lakers edged the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-115. Reaves also matched his career high with 16 assists and recorded a team-high two steals in 40 minutes played. He shot just 9-24 from the floor (3-11 on threes), but went a perfect 7-7 from the charity stripe.

Third ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his fourth straight triple-double, compiling game highs of 21 points (tied with Jeremiah Fears), 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 122-88 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic made 10 of his 15 attempts from the field, but did not attempt a free throw. He also swiped a game-high two steals (tied with three others) in just 28 minutes of action.

Milestones

The Houston Rockets’ Kevin Durant (5-8 free throws) increased his career total to 7,329 free throws made in a 139-121 win over the Toronto Raptors, passing Michael Jordan to take over seventh place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Jrue Holiday (eight assists) cracked the top 30 on the NBA’s all-time list for assists as the Portland Trail Blazers escaped with a 136-134 win over the Utah Jazz. Holiday’s 6,479 career dimes move him ahead of Nate Archibald.

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (11 defensive rebounds) passed Kevin Willis to take over 19th place on the NBA’s career leaderboard for defensive rebounds in a 126-113 win over the Sacramento Kings (the league began tracking defensive boards in 1973-74).

The Portland Trail Blazers (21-55 on threes) tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game. They had launched 55 triples three times previously, most recently on Nov. 6, 2021.

Streaking

Jokic became just the third player in NBA history to record a triple-double in each of his first four games of a season, joining Oscar Robertson (1961-62) and Russell Westbrook (2020-21). No player has opened a season with five straight triple-doubles.

Reaves is just the second player in Lakers history to open a season with five straight 25-point, 5-assist games, joining Jerry West (1970-71).

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): Chicago Bulls (seven).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): New Orleans Pelicans (11) and Brooklyn Nets (eight).

The Denver Nuggets are the first team in NBA history to score at least 120 points on 50% shooting from the field in each of their first four games of a season.

The Bulls scored at least 110 points for the 32nd consecutive game, tying the Philadelphia Warriors (Dec. 18, 1960 to Feb. 12, 1961) for the fifth-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Bulls have opened a season 4-0 for just the fifth time in franchise history. They also achieved this feat in the 1987-88, 1995-96, 1996-97, and 2021-22 seasons.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-52 on threes) extended their streak of games with 10 or more 3-pointers made to 92 in a 125-105 loss to the Boston Celtics. It’s the second-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only a 97-game run by the Houston Rockets (Dec. 13, 2018 to Jan. 18, 2020).

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Cavaliers extended their franchise-record streaks of 100-point games to 63 and 49, respectively.

Miscellany