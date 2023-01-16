Statitudes

Statitudes

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Jon Saur's avatar
Jon Saur
Jan 16, 2023

Great stuff. Thank you! On a tangent - any rec. for good books on 1940s-50s NBA basketball. Or good reads on the originals of the league?

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J.E. Skeets's avatar
J.E. Skeets
Jan 16, 2023

Michael Jord was a PROBLEM. ;)

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